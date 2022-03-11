Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.55. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $80.70 and a 12 month high of $98.75.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.