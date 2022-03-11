Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $927,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162,948 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,363 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,391 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,546 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,068 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.35. The company has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

