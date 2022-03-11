Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 408 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.14.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $209.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.11 and a 200 day moving average of $217.51. The stock has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $180.21 and a one year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,415 shares of company stock valued at $13,407,358. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

