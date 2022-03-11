Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 434 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 35,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $1,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $207.18 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.54 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $180.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.48.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

