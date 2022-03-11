KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

KPT stock opened at C$10.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.45. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of C$10.00 and a 12-month high of C$11.33. The company has a market cap of C$106.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.30.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

