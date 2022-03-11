K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €22.00 by UBS Group

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been given a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($21.74) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($21.74) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.91) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.59) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €15.90 ($17.28).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €24.40 ($26.52) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €8.03 ($8.73) and a 52 week high of €23.67 ($25.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.