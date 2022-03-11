Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.85. 1,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $134.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.42. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $68,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

