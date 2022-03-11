Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.76%.
NASDAQ:LSEA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,037. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. Landsea Homes has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $10.01.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Landsea Homes by 1,668.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 33,375 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Landsea Homes by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Landsea Homes by 65.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.
About Landsea Homes (Get Rating)
Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
