Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.19

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.19 and last traded at $52.81, with a volume of 12263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.93.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $582,448.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,093,852 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 112.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,062,000 after buying an additional 1,266,511 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 153.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 42,166 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 299.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

