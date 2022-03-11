Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.30. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Latham Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 323,851 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the fourth quarter worth $686,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 29,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

