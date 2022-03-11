Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.
Shares of SWIM stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.30. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $34.73.
About Latham Group (Get Rating)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Latham Group (SWIM)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.