LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €155.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($168.48) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($157.61) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €143.80 ($156.30) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €134.00 ($145.65) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($171.74) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €143.97 ($156.49).

Shares of LEG stock opened at €109.05 ($118.53) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €115.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €123.46. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($81.71) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($107.07).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

