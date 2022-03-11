Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 335 ($4.39) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($4.13) to GBX 343 ($4.49) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.32) to GBX 400 ($5.24) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 350.75 ($4.60).

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 260.97 ($3.42) on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.90 ($4.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 283.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 283.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.58 billion and a PE ratio of 6.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 13.27 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.46%.

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £2,282.28 ($2,990.41). Also, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £3,169.38 ($4,152.75). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,671 shares of company stock worth $773,976.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

