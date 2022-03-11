LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LegalZoom.com updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:LZ traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. 178,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,783. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LZ. Barclays lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In related news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $221,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,817 shares of company stock worth $2,564,389 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth about $73,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 6,684.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 32,150 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

