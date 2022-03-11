Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Down 70.2% in February

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the February 13th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVHD. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,414,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,212,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after acquiring an additional 181,779 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 93,110 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NASDAQ LVHD opened at $37.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average is $38.18. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $40.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

