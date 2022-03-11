Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. MKS Instruments comprises approximately 1.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of MKS Instruments worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 447.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,622,000 after purchasing an additional 799,515 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 532,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,346,000 after purchasing an additional 279,338 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,544,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,497,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $146.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.25. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.23 and a 52 week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKSI. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

