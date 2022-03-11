Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

SBUX stock opened at $87.16 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

