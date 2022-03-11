Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Increases Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts comprises about 1.5% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $10,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 546,608 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $38,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 177.8% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WH stock opened at $82.74 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.14. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.