Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 47,200 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Henry Schein comprises about 2.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $14,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 509.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein stock opened at $85.42 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.98 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.