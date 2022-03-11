Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 47,200 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Henry Schein comprises about 2.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $14,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 509.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Henry Schein stock opened at $85.42 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.98 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75.
HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.
In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
