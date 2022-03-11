Lendefi Trading Down 26.2% Over Last Week (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, Lendefi has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. One Lendefi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendefi has a market capitalization of $519,141.22 and $163.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi Coin Trading

