Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Liberty Latin America stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91.
About Liberty Latin America (Get Rating)
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.
