Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 708.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

