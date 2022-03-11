Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

LMNR traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.00. 1,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.10 million, a PE ratio of -56.17, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -130.43%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $186,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $132,040.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,971 shares of company stock valued at $281,682. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

