Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 155.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MS stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $156.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.12.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

