Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Shares of ABBV opened at $149.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,571 shares of company stock worth $35,216,489. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

