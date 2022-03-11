Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 821 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 163.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cigna by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 598.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $944,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,463,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $346,946,000 after purchasing an additional 224,514 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

CI opened at $231.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.55. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $69,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

