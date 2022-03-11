Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $12,561,219.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,617 shares of company stock worth $72,970,279. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $304.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $312.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.44. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

