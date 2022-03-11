Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $15.77 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 11,596.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,120 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $159.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $146.94 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

