Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 171.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,096,000 after purchasing an additional 342,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,279,000 after buying an additional 265,892 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Mondelez International by 217.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,461,000 after buying an additional 592,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after buying an additional 1,501,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.66 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock worth $8,370,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

