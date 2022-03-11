Lindbrook Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,779,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 44,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 36,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,017,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $246.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.25. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.35 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

