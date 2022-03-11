Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 4,035 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 312.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,096,000 after buying an additional 326,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $73.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average is $83.77. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

