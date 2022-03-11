Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 401.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,114. The stock has a market cap of $235.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 339.99%. On average, analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $1,228,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,398,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after buying an additional 838,759 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1,082.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 126,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.