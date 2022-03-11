Linker Coin Market Cap Hits $5.78 Million (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Linker Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0512 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and $1,381.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Linker Coin has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00033800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00104854 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

