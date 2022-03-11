LiquidApps (DAPP) Hits Market Cap of $2.49 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $8,239.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000709 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00030535 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

