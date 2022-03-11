Liquidia Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 8,739 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the average daily volume of 490 call options.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of LQDA opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liquidia by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 270,238 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,447,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 518,849 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 263,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 843,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 840.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 420,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 376,168 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

