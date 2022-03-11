Liquidia Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 8,739 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the average daily volume of 490 call options.
LQDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Shares of LQDA opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.60.
About Liquidia (Get Rating)
Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.
