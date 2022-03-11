Lobstex (LOBS) Market Cap Reaches $846,169.24

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Lobstex has a market cap of $846,169.24 and $334,194.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lobstex has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,259,739 coins and its circulating supply is 23,184,313 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

