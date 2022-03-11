LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 7th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.31). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

LOGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LogicBio Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.35.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a negative net margin of 739.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGC. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 59.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

