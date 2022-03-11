LondonMetric Property’s (LMP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 320 ($4.19) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.34) to GBX 283 ($3.71) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.00) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 281.63 ($3.69).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LON:LMP opened at GBX 258 ($3.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 264.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 263.10. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 287.20 ($3.76).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

About LondonMetric Property (Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.