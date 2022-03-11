Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

NYSE:WMB opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.89. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.26%.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.