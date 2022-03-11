Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMP. Piper Sandler downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.85.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $272.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.44. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.18 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

