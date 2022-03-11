Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.96 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $191.38 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.20 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.37%.

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

In other news, COO Lawrence J. Diamond sold 3,950 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.21, for a total transaction of $751,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,234 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total transaction of $617,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

