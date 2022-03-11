Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $153.13 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.07 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

