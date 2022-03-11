Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,566,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after purchasing an additional 670,003 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,859,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,648,000 after purchasing an additional 482,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 769,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,162,000 after acquiring an additional 224,488 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $155.19 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.13.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.93.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

