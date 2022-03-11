Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Solar by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 5,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $76.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $222,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $569,855 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

