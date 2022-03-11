Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,570,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.30. 183,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,763. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.23 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

