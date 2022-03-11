Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.17. 3,299,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.23 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

