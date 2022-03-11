Lp Bleichroeder Buys 26,399 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $403,376.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 59,370 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $900,049.20.

Identiv stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,680.00 and a beta of 1.65. Identiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Identiv by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,429,000 after acquiring an additional 89,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Identiv by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 189,063 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in Identiv by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 544,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 4th quarter worth about $13,553,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Identiv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Identiv (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

