LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. Purchases 1,760 Shares

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LPLA opened at $157.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.52. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $127.03 and a one year high of $196.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,875,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $7,619,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

About LPL Financial (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

