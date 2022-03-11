LPL Financial LLC Acquires 16,818 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVDE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,563,000. Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 408,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $57.25 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.00.

