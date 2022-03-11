LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Rating) by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,048 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PICB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 275,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PICB opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

