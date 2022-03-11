LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,797,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 532.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 103,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on OVV. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.58. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $50.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

About Ovintiv (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.