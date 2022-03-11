Lufax (NYSE:LU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Lufax updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Lufax stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,954,234. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.37. Lufax has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LU. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lufax by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,500,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $15,481,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,116,000 after buying an additional 179,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lufax by 1,592.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after buying an additional 1,156,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,054,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 568,201 shares during the period. 24.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Macquarie lowered shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

